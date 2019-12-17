Antonio Brown has been acting out quite a bit on social media these days and it has gotten to the point where both fans and the NFL are fed up with whatever he has going on. It's not surprising to see him act in such a matter when you consider his previous patterns of behavior. Not to mention, Brown is upset that he can't seem to get back onto an NFL field and it has created quite a bit of resentment.

In his most recent Instagram post, Brown described how he marches to the tune of his own drum. He did this by citing some Kanye West lyrics from the song "Can't Tell Me Nothing." As you can see, Brown forgot to use his spell check because the caption is the most poorly written thing you will read today.

“I feel the pressure under more scrutiny; what I do ? Act more stupidly! Rock more jewelry more loui V my mama couldn’t get through to me ! The drama people Sueing me ; Im on tv acting like it’s just you and me!! La la la la," Brown wrote.

Brown's lyrical breakdown here is interesting when you consider how he has a collab album coming with none other than Sean Kingston. This is certainly going to be one of the biggest tapes to watch out for in 2020, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for more details. Based on his IG captions, we know that Brown is a true wordsmith.