Antonio Brown is looking to make it big in the music world these days. After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown came through with a single called "Pit Not The Palace," and fans were immediately impressed with the effort. Even Fat Joe was surprised by the track, and with Kanye West giving AB a massive co-sign, it should come as no surprise that fans are waiting to see what else Brown will do with his sound over the coming weeks and months.

In fact, AB's foray into music is so strong, that he is now being given a platform at one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the entire world. Rolling Loud Miami revealed its lineup last night, and with the show going down on July 22nd to 24th, it has been revealed that Brown will perform on the Friday, which just so happens to be the day that Kanye West will headline.

Elsa/Getty Images

After the news made its way to social media, Brown opted to celebrate the achievement by sharing the news on his Twitter account, all while saying "Pit Not The Palace." It wasn't much, but in his own unique way, AB is showing us just how excited he is to be partaking in a festival that will certainly validate him as an artist.

Let us know if you plan on checking out AB at Rolling Loud, in the comments below.