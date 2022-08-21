Antonio Brown had a very successful NFL career as a wide receiver. Though he's still toying around with the idea of returning to the sport, he's focused most of his efforts on his recent venture in music. Now, he's bought himself a gift in honor of his new song.

In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, Brown showed off his newest piece of jewelry, a massive watch that pays homage to the classic 1972 film The Godfather. According to the outlet, the watch contains 666 diamonds.

The video shows Brown celebrating the purchase by doing the dance that he showed off at Rolling Loud Miami, waving his forearms back and forth. "Put that shit on," the footballer says the camera, referring to the name of his biggest single. He then says, "Listen," and quiets down so that the watch can be heard playing a twinkling version of the Godfather theme.

In the middle of the watch is a miniature Vito Corleone, the iconic character from the film played by Marlon Brando. The huge watch face also has space for a tiny hand-painted piano and a music box. It's the music box which contains the 666 diamonds- it is paved with the jewels and 18k of rose gold.

Apparently, this wasn't the only watch Brown purchased. He also snagged a rose gold Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon that has a crankshift which turns 16 pistons, simulating an engine. TMZ Sports reports that AB about $800k for the watches, which makes a small dent in the $80 million he made over the entirety of his NFL career.

