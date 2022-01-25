Antonio Brown is ready for the next chapter of his NFL career. After two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown left the team unceremoniously with perhaps one of the weirdest outbursts in the entire history of the NFL. Since that time, Brown has been the talk of the league, and he is also the talk of the hip-hop world thanks to his various endeavors with Kanye West.

Recently, Brown spoke about his future in the NFL and claimed that he would love to play for the Baltimore Ravens. This mostly had to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has become one of the most dynamic and impressive superstars in the NFL over the past few years. Luckily for Brown, Jackson agrees that AB should be on the team.

Today, AB decided to get Ravens fans amped up about his potential inclusion on the team, as he took to Twitter with a photoshopped image of himself wearing a Ravens jersey. Of course, there is no guarantee that he will actually get signed to the Ravens, however, you can't help but imagine what it would be like to see him paired up with Jackson.

The Ravens will have a lot to think about when free agency opens up, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.