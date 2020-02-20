Antonio Brown isn't shy about recording live videos on his personal Instagram account, but he might want to reconsider that after what happened during his recent workout.

As seen in the footage recently recorded on Brown's IG story, the disgraced wideout was pumping some iron at a local gym when a rogue piece of equipment cracked him upside the head like its name was Vontaze Burfict. As we know, the last thing AB needs is more blows to the head so he either needs to find a new facility or starting working out with his beloved Schutt helmet on.

Brown is still hopeful that he'll get another chance in the NFL, but he knows it'll take more than just staying in shape if he truly wants to get back on the field. With that in mind, AB has begun apologizing to those he has wronged - including the Hollywood Florida Police Department, as well as some of his former teammates and coaches.

For instance, Brown recently issued an apology to the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, claiming that he is "forever grateful" for his former teammates and the organization as a whole. He later singled out quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in an instagram post that reads, "Mostly you a little bit of me ! Yee yee !! f got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man ! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

Whether or not Brown gets the chance to redeem himself remains to be seen, but we're sure he'll keep us all updated on social media.