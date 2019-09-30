Antonio Brown has reportedly begun taking online classes at Central Michigan University, the school that he attended and played football at for three seasons from 2007-09. The 31-year old receiver shared a photo of his CMU course schedule shortly after being cut by the New England Patriots, revealing that he will be taking a technical writing class, among others.

Brown, who recently filed a historic amount of grievances against the NFL, took to twitter over the weekend to ask for help with one of his latest assignments.

"My English paper do by tonight 12am need a prof reader make sure As and Bs #Eng303"

He was surely trolling the internet with all of the typos in that tweet, and his poorly crafted inquiry paved the way for nearly 9,000 responses. Check out some of the reactions below.

Brown played for Central Michigan for three years before being selected in the sixth round, 195th overall, by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. As we know, Brown far outplayed his draft position as he quickly became one of the league's most explosive receivers, earning First Team All Pro honors in four seasons to go along with his seven Pro Bowl nods.

He reportedly enrolled in Central Michigan's Fall classes on September 16, just days before he was released by the Pats. In addition to the Technical Writing class, Brown is also taking Introduction to Management, Death and Dying (a religion course) and Racism and Equality (a sociology course).

Via @AB84