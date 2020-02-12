The Antonio Brown redemption tour has been filled with apology after apology, as the former All Pro wide receiver constantly takes one step forward and five steps back. In the past few weeks, Brown has apologized to his former teammates and coaches as well as the Hollywood Florida Police Department. He even posted a friendly photo with his baby mama, who he had recently verbally abused during a disturbing instagram live video.

On Wednesday, AB issued yet another apology - this one directed at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Brown's post, featuring a photo of Big Ben patting him on the helmet, includes the following caption:

"Mostly you a little bit of me ! Yee yee !! f got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man ! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB."

AB spent his first nine seasons catching passes from Roethlisberger as they became one of the most dangerous QB-WR duos in the league. However, Brown's issues with the Super Bowl-winning QB resulted in him being traded to the Oakland Raiders - and we all know what happened after that.

The IG apology comes just one week after Brown apologized to the entire Steelers organization during a lengthy interview with 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. At the time, Brown explained, "I’m forever grateful and indebted to the organization. Mr. Rooney. Mike Tomlin. Kevin Colbert. Ben Roethlisberger. You know I started my career with those guys. A lot of beautiful moments. A lot of amazing things."

His attempt to get back in the good graces of his former coaches and teammates is surely a ploy to get back in the NFL, but there's more to his story than the social media arguments and locker room disputes. The 31-year old receiver also has several pending legal issues which will likely deter any NFL teams from signing him until they are resolved.