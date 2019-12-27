Antonio Brown was flown out to New Orleans today where he got to work out with the Saints. The playoffs are almost here and the Saints are exercising their options before heading into the final stretch of the season. There is no guarantee that Brown will actually get a contract although if you're AB, it must be nice to know that there are still high-quality teams out there who want you.

Throughout the day, Brown has been able to explore some of the sights and sounds of the city. At one point, Brown got to link up with Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans. AB snapped a pic and posted it to his Instagram story. Eventually, the image ended up on Twitter and was seen by thousands of people.

Fans have been pretty critical of Brown so it shouldn't come as a surprise that they were quick to comment on his meet and greet with Zion. Brown has been heavy with the antics as of late and they don't want his energy to rub off on Williamson. Clearly, these sentiments are overreactions that are played up for social media.

Regardless, here is what fans had to say about the matter.