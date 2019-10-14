Antonio Brown has had a fall from grace over the last couple of months thanks to some off-the-field situations that crept their way into his business dealings. Of course, Brown's own antics led to his eventual demise and now, he's on the outside looking in as he no team to play for this season. Brown is considered by many to be the best wide receiver in the NFL but unfortunately, we won't get to see it.

Since being cut by the Patriots, Brown has been spending his time on social media and now, he is spending his time much more effectively, with Supreme Patty. If you're familiar with Mr. Patty, then you would know he is mostly famous for wearing Supreme headbands on Instagram. Having said that, it seems like he and Brown have a genuine friendship which flourished over the weekend.

As you can see from AB's IG post, the two were hanging out in Miami and Brown's kids were there to join in on the fun. In the caption, Brown went so far as to say "The 2 most misunderstood people on the internet," which is a lofty statement if we've ever heard one.

There is no telling where AB's head is at right now as his social media posts simultaneously tell us everything and nothing all at once. For the moment, we'll just have to watch Brown maneuver from a far.