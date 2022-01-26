Ever since leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks ago, Antonio Brown has been looking to make big moves in the entertainment industry. He is also going on a bit of a media tour, which makes sense considering he has a lot of projects to promote right now. After a big interview with "I Am Athlete," Brown decided to link up with Logan Paul, on the YouTuber turned boxer's "IMPAULSIVE" podcast.

For those who may not remember, Brown had beef with Logan back in the day. In 2020, Paul and Brown had challenged each other to a boxing match, and Brown had even stated that he was going to break Logan's back. Now, however, the two are just fine with each other, and on the podcast, they hashed out the beef.

Elsa/Getty Images

As you can see at the 27:35 mark, down below, Brown doesn't even remember why the beef even started. However, Paul did recall that the two eventually saw each other at an event that was also being attended by Rick Ross. The two came face to face, and there was a thought that they might start fighting on the spot. Eventually, there were demands for a $25 million fight, which at the time, was pretty unfathomable.

With that being said, Logan and AB are on good terms, and a boxing match between the two is extremely unlikely. This is probably better for AB, who fully intends on playing football next season, preferably for the Ravens.

You can check out the entire podcast, below.