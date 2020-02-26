Antonio Brown has been one of the biggest newsmakers of the last year for a plethora of reasons. One of the stories that have followed Brown around for the last few months is the sexual assault case against him. Brown's former trainer Britney Taylor has accused AB of sexually assaulting and raping her on three separate occasions. Taylor launched a lawsuit against Brown which has seen various twists and turns, including the falling back of some of his attorneys.

In a strange twist, AB leaked an e-mail pertaining to the case although he eventually deleted it, according to TMZ. The e-mail allegedly states that Tayor was ready to accept a $2.7 million settlement. In the end, the agreement fell through and the lawsuit continues to march on.

This settlement was reportedly suggested back in August of 2019. This was just a few weeks before the lawsuit was made public by Taylor. With this context in mind, it seems as though Brown was trying to prove his innocence by leaking the e-mail. However, the fact he deleted it tells us his legal counsel probably got involved before he could do some serious damage to his defense.

Stay tuned for further updates on this case as we will be sure to bring them to you.