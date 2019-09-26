Antonio Brown has had quite possibly the most tumultuous last month of any athlete in professional sports history. From being kicked off to the Oakland Raiders to being released from the New England Patriots, it seems as though AB has gotten himself into quite the jam. Regardless of your opinion on Brown as a person, there is no denying he is one of the best wide receivers in the game and in a few years from now, could even become one of the greatest ever.

Since disparaging the likes of Robert Kraft and Shannon Sharpe on Twitter a few days ago, Brown decided to hop back on Twitter today where he had a message for his fans. Based on these tweets, it seems like Brown is convinced he's one of the best there is and that the league needs his talents right now.

Last weekend, Brown made it seem as though he was ready to retire and call it a career but based on these latest comments, it looks like he's ready to get back on the field. Brown's agent said yesterday that multiple teams are interested in him but are waiting until the league's investigation against him is complete.

Perhaps it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see AB back on the field this season.