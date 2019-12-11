Antonio Brown has had one of the most tumultuous seasons of any athlete this year and it's all because of his antics with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and even the New England Patriots. Brown is currently without a team and it's been difficult for him to adjust to life outside of the world of football. The superstar wide receiver has made numerous apologies and continues to try and make appeals to various teams.

His latest effort to excite fans and show them he's changed is this brand new video below called "Comeback Will Be Greater Than The Setback." Throughout the video, a narrator speaks about the trials and tribulations of AB, from fans burning his jerseys, to his play on the field. The footage is quite dramatic which is for the course when it comes to Brown's media ventures.

"No matter who you are, we all make mistakes in life. Some make one mistake and learn from it, some make mistakes multiple times before turning them into a teaching moment," Brown said in the video description. "Sometimes these mistakes cost you almost everything. But with faith in God and in myself I know that my time will come again."

AB continues to be a huge story in the NFL these days and fans are excited to see him back on the field someday. For now, it looks like he will have to wait until next year which is certainly going to be a long wait for all of us.