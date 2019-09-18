Antonio Brown has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons over the last month or so and over the last week, Brown has been dealing with sexual assault and rape allegations from his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Taylor alleges that back in 2017, there were two instances of sexual assault in Pennsylvania. The first instance, Brown allegedly exposed himself while the other time, he masturbated on her back. In 2018, Taylor alleges Brown forcibly had sex with her while in his hometown of Miami.

As of right now, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and Police Dept. are investigating Taylor's claims, according to TMZ. Both parties have reached out to Taylor and she is now cooperating with authorities. In the report, it states that the alleged incidents in Pennsylvania will probably go unpunished due to the statute of limitations.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"It appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit," a spokesperson from the D.A.'s office said.

Taylor has not been approached by prosecutors in Miami although she would be open to talking to them should they open an investigation. Most recently, Taylor spoke to the NFL for ten hours about her allegations.

Brown, his lawyer, and his agent are adamant these allegations are false and that he is innocent.