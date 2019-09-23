Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after allegations he sexually assaulted two separate women. The NFL was investigating Brown and their efforts were ramped up on Thursday when it was reported that he had sent some threatening texts to the second accuser. The woman, who has remained nameless throughout the process, had her lawyer send a letter to the NFL asking that they make him stop harassing her. TMZ was able to obtain some passages from the letter and in one of them, the second accuser alleges Brown had sex while she was painting in the same room.

"What is not detailed in the story is that Mr. Brown engaged in other forms of sexual misconduct during the two days that she worked in his home, which included Mr. Brown having sex with another woman while the artist was working in the same room," the letter reads.

Brown has been all over social media since the Patriots decision and even took some shots at Robert Kraft and Ben Roethlisberger. He maintains that he is innocent in all of this and that he has been unfairly treated by the league. As of right now, the NFL is still investigating Brown for his alleged actions and a decision has yet to be made.

There are reports that some teams have expressed interest in Brown although a signing seems unlikely at this point.