After a strange but understandably virtually distanced 2020 ESPYS, the massive sports awards show is back on track. This year's annual ESPYS will be broadcast live from New York City on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Anthony Mackie, who is coming off the huge success of The Falcon and The Winter Solider, will host the award show.

Voting for over 20 categories has been open to fans since June 16. DaBaby, Rob Gronkowski, Taye Diggs, Roy Williams, Tracy Morgan, and Zachary Levi are just a few of the presenters that will be taking the stage.

WNBA star Maya Moore will be awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for helping to free the wrongfully incarcerated Jonathan Irons from prison. Chris Nikic will be presented with The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. He was the first person with Down Syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathlon.

Check out a list of most of the nominees below. For a full list, head here.

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nikola JokiÄ, Denver Nuggets

Lewis Hamilton, F1

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Simone Biles, Gymnastics

Amanda Nunes, UFC

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Chase Young, The Washington Football Team

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

BEST GAME

NCAA Men’s Final Four: Gonzaga (93) vs. UCLA (90)

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – Stanford defeats Arizona 54-53

NFL Week 14: Baltimore Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42

NHL Playoffs Game 4: Winnipeg Jets sweep Edmonton Oilers in triple OT

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football

Luka Garza, Iowa Basketball

Gloire Amanda, Oregon State Soccer

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Basketball

Madison Lilley, Kentucky Volleyball

Jaelin Howell, Florida State Soccer

Odicci Alexander, James Madison Softball

BEST TEAM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL

Stanford Cardinal, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Baylor Bears, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Alabama Crimson Tide, NCAA Football

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Seattle Storm, WNBA

Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt for most wins in NCAA Women’s basketball history (1,099)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama Football – set records for title game catches (12) and touchdown receptions (three), and also totaled 215 yards. Alabama won, 52–24, their sixth title in 12 years, while Smith was named Offensive MVP of the championship game

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship – oldest winner of a major tournament with his victory, Mickelson surpassed the record previously held by Julius Boros, who won the PGA Championship in 1968 at age

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards – breaks Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old triple-double record with 182

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, MEN’S SOCCER

Kylian Mbappè, Paris Saint-Germain/French National Team

Lionel Messi, Barcelona/Argentina National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus/Portugal National Team

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egypt National Team

BEST INTERNATIONAL ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SOCCER

Sam Kerr, Chelsea/Australia National Team

Fran Kirby, Chelsea/English National Team

Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal/Netherlands National Team

Sam Mewis, Manchester City/USA National Team

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

BEST MLB PLAYER

Josè Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds (2020), LA Dodgers (2021)

Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

BEST NHL PLAYER

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

BEST DRIVER

Scott Dixon, IndyCar

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Chase Elliott, NASCAR

Erica Enders, NHRA

BEST NBA PLAYER

Luka DonÄiÄ, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola JokiÄ, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

BEST WNBA PLAYER

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks (2020) (Chicago Sky 2021)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

BEST BOXER

Canelo Álvarez

Teófimo López

Claressa Shields

Tyson Fury

BEST MMA FIGHTER

Amanda Nunes

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rose Namajunas

Francis Ngannou

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S GOLF

Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Phil Mickelson

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S GOLF

Jin Young Ko

Inbee Park

Sei Young Kim

Nelly Korda

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S TENNIS

Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Rafael Nadal

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S TENNIS

Naomi Osaka

Ashleigh Barty

Sofia Kenin

Victoria Azarenka

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Marcus Kleveland, Snowboard (NOR)

YÅ«to Totsuka, Snowboard (JPN)

Gabriel Medina, Surf (BRA)

Cooper Webb, Supercross (USA)

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S ACTION SPORTS

Chloe Kim, Snowboard (USA)

Eileen Gu, Skii (CHN)

Carissa Moore, Surf (USA)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Snowboard (NZL)

BEST JOCKEY

Irad Ortiz

John Velazquez

Flavien Prat

Joel Rosario

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, MEN’S SPORTS

Evan Austin, Swim

Jesse Billauer, Surf

Keith Gabel, Snowboard

Chris Nikic, Triathlon

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Sam Bosco, Cycle

Oksana Masters, Nordic & Cycle

Becca Murray, Wheelchair Basketball

Leanne Smith, Swim

BEST MLS PLAYER

Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC

Diego Rossi, Los Angeles FC

Andre Blake, Philadelphia Union

Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus Crew

BEST NWSL PLAYER

Rachel Daly, Houston Dash

Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Lynn Williams, North Carolina Courage