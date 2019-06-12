Anthony Joshua was considered one of the best heavyweight boxers in the world before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr, a couple of weekends ago. Despite being a 25-1 underdog in that fight, Ruiz was able to pull off the huge upset which led many to wonder about whether or not Joshua was actually as good as people thought. Joshua will have a chance to prove himself in a rematch which will go down in either November or December.

In the meantime, Joshua is making sure he still serves the public as today, he was spotted at a local gym with Prince Harry for the launch of the Made By Sport campaign, according to TMZ Sports. This is an organization that helps connect youth in disadvantaged areas to the world of sports.

Joshua and Prince Harry seemed to be all smiles at the event especially as the former heavyweight champion gave some boxing tips to all of the kids who were in attendance. Joshua didn't seem to carry himself like a man who had just suffered the worst loss of his career, which is a testament to AJ's character.

As for Joshua and Prince Harry, the two have been good friends for a while now so it's nice to see two friends supporting each other for such a great cause.