Losing an important boxing match can be deflating for anyone. If you're Anthony Joshua though, it was especially embarrassing considering he lost to a 25-1 underdog in Andy Ruiz Jr. over the weekend and lost all of his belts in the process. Joshua has already agreed to a rematch in either November or December where he will be able to win back his titles and potentially face Deontay Wilder to become the undisputed champion.

Joshua took to his YouTube channel yesterday where he spoke about the loss and what his next steps are moving forward.

“I took my first [professional] loss. How to explain that feeling? It has happened to me before but I feel like those times I lost years back have made me a stronger person,” Joshua said. “This hasn’t really changed me, my work ethic, my mindset, what I stand for, the people I’m still loyal to – my trainer Rob McCracken, my amateur coach at Finchley ABC. I’m still going to work with these guys, they’ll teach me everything I need to know.”

The British fighter also congratulated Ruiz Jr on his historic win, saying he hopes the Mexican boxer enjoys his belts over the next few months. Joshua will surely be looking to redeem himself and will be coming back stronger than ever.

I’m the one who has to adjust, analyse and do my best to correct it and get the job done in the rematch," Joshua said. "Boxing is a part of my life and I’m a champion at heart. Congratulations to Andy Ruiz, he has six months or so to be champion because the belts go in the air and he has to defend them against myself.”