Anthony Joshua has been through a lot over the past year, especially after Andy Ruiz took his Heavyweight belts from him in an embarrassing fashion. Despite this setback, Joshua was able to make a comeback and eventually beat Ruiz in the rematch. Last night, Joshua took part in his first fight in over a year, and once again, he came out victorious as he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round. It was a spirited tilt that allowed Joshua to display just how great of a boxer he really is.

Immediately after the fight, Joshua was asked whether or not he would fight Tyson Fury next, to which he replied: "I fight for the fans. I'll fight who they want me to fight. You should be asking them."

Of course, Fury has the WBC Championship belt, while Joshua has the rest of them. A Joshua Vs. Fury tilt would ultimately crown someone as the undisputed champion of the world, which is what every single boxer dreams of accomplishing. With this in mind, Fury decided to call out Joshua on Twitter, immediately after the fight.

Joshua and Fury had agreed to a two-fight deal all the way back in June although it was contingent upon both fighters winning their upcoming matches. With Joshua's win against Pulev behind him, it almost seems inevitable that we will get to see a Fury unification bout finally take placed.