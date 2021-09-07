Whether you agree with them or hate them, album reviews are just a part of the game when it comes to the music industry. Following the release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy on Friday, it was only a matter of time before the reviews started pouring in, and now, Anthony Fantano's review is one of the first to surface.

It's definitely safe to say that Anthony Fantano chose violence when preparing for his review of Certified Lover Boy, which he calls a "Certified snoozer."

You can watch the YouTube music reviewer's full spiel about Drake's sixth studio album above, but for a quick summary, Anthony Fantano rates it a 3/10, shows love to tracks like "Fair Trade," "Yebba's Heartbreak," and "You Only Live Twice," and completely demolishes the wonky Future and Young Thug-assisted song "Way 2 Sexy."

"Once again, I'll sum this up by saying this is just a very uninspired record from Drake," he says in the final moments of his review. "Not a whole lot going on here creatively. A few decent tracks here and there but nothing coming together into a great project here."

Likely one of his most divisive reviews since his recent review of Isaiah Rashad's The House Is Burning, fans have been slowly reacting to Fantano's review on Twitter. Many have said that his review all but solidifies Kanye West's Donda as the winner between the Drake v. Ye faceoff, while other fans have had far more fun with Fantano's rating by bringing up a lot of generally disliked albums that received higher ratings than Drake's latest project.

See some of the Twitter reactions below.