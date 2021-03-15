Back in the Fall, Anthony Edwards was taken with the first overall pick in the draft, as the Minnesota Timberwolves felt like his position and skill set was best suited for their team. The Golden State Warriors needed a big man which led to the drafting of James Wiseman. From there, LaMelo Ball fell to third overall despite being the most talented player in the draft pool. So far, Melo has proven himself to be the best rookie this season, although Edwards and Wiseman have had respectable campaigns.

Recently, Edwards was asked about the LaMelo Ball comparisons and as one can imagine, he is pretty tired and fed up with them. In comments posted by Jon Krawczynski, Edwards urged journalists making any comparisons to stop what they're doing immediately.

"Whoever is still talking about that, they can just kick rocks," he said. After scoring 34 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, it's very easy to see why Edwards would be feeling this way.

Ball, Edwards, and Wiseman are all their own players and it seems like there is room for all of them to thrive. While comparisons will always be made, it's important to note that the T-Wolves drafted based on positional need which makes Edwards the right choice for them.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images