Yesterday, LaMelo Ball was officially crowned Rookie of the Year in the NBA. This was a bit surprising when you consider how Ball was injured for a good chunk of the season. While LaMelo was out, players like Anthony Edwards thrived, and some people had Edwards taking ROTY given Melo's injury issues. Regardless, Edwards' efforts weren't enough to overcome Ball's strong start, and the award went to the Charlotte Hornets superstar.

Edwards seemingly took issue with this as he reposted an Instagram story from a fan who said that Melo can't hang with Edwards. The fan even said that Ball should give his trophy back, and Edwards seems to agree with the sentiment. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Edwards agreed with a fan who said that Edwards is about to be unleashed next season and it's all because of his ROTY snub.

There is no better motivation than not getting recognized for your efforts, and it seems like Edwards is subscribing to that idea. Of course, the Timberwolves still have a lot of work to do before they're any good although Edwards at least gives them a chance to be competitive on any given night.

As of next season, his battle with LaMelo will be incredibly intriguing and we can't wait to see how it all goes down.

Al Bello/Getty Images