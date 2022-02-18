Anthony Edwards is one of the best young players in the league right now, and because of his talents, the Minnesota Timberwolves are actually a team worth watching. Edwards is always good for a few highlight-reel plays, and he has been known to deliver some monstrous dunks over people's heads. There is no doubt that the young man is a huge talent, and the T-Wolves are very lucky to have him right now.

With the All-Star Game going down this weekend, many are excited to see the Dunk Contest, which is always a highlight of the festivities. Unfortunately, Edwards will not be competing in the event, which has some fans disappointed.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Recently, Edwards was asked about not taking part, and as he explains, it has to do with his skill set. Edwards is well-aware that he is mostly good at dunking over people, however, that doesn't exactly translate to the tricks one needs to pull off in order to win the contest.

"I feel like the dunk contest is for tricks, people who can go up there and spin," Edwards said. "I can't do all that. I wanna dunk on somebody."

Regardless, Edwards will be in the Rising Stars game, which is certainly going to be a lot of fun. Let us know your favorite part of All-Star weekend, in the comments below.