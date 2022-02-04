Anthony Edwards is easily one of the most likable players in the NBA today. He is making noise around the sports world with his physicality, explosive plays, and killer mentality on the court. The Timberwolves are more than happy about having the young star on their team with hopes of bringing a championship to Minnesota one day. But it's not just his on-court skills that make Edwards a fan favorite--it's also down to earth personality. And this personality was on full display Thursday night.

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During a postgame presser, Edwards was seen shuffling his way into the room riddled with reporters at the ready, but before they could even launch a question at the Timberwolves star, he made sure to let them know he wasn't ready yet. "Hold on, y'all," the 20-year-old NBA player said. "Don't ask no questions yet. I'm trying to put an order in." Yes. The man was putting a postgame presser on hold so that he could place his McDonald's order for delivery--"McChickens, to be precise."

It was a sight to behold as the Minnesota guard displayed a bit of his every-man personality and even entertained a reporter when asked about his spending habits and whether he was cheap or not. "Yeah, yeah, cheap dude," Edwards played along. "I ain't gon' say cheap dude 'cause I like cars and jewelry but, yeah. Cheap, dude, man. I'ma wait until my other contract hit. For sure."

Whether it's on the floor scoring a team-high of twenty-five points against the Pistons or delaying a presser to get the perfect order on McDonald's, Edwards will put on a show, and the league is much better off because of it.