Anthony Edwards was eventually selected with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2020. It was a huge pick-up for the team as they have since made the playoffs with him on the roster. Of course, that was a big year because James Wiseman went second to the Golden State Warriors all while LaMelo Ball went third to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors were prepared to take Edwards in case Wiseman went first, and as it turns out, they put Edwards through the wringer. While speaking to Kenny Smith, Edwards detailed his insane workout with Steve Kerr and how the Warriors coach urged him to work harder. It may have been a tough day for him, however, Edwards did come away from the workout with a whole new lease on life.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“I’m doing this drill that they say Steph be doing," Edwards began. "I’m running, touching the line, shoot. Running, touching the line, shoot. You’ve got to make five in a row. I couldn’t do it. I’m too tired. I’m like, ‘Man, it’s just too much.’ But I’m not saying this, so I’m just jogging. After the workout, Steve [Kerr] comes to me like, ‘You can’t go any faster?’ I’m like, ‘I thought I was going pretty fast.’ He was like, ‘Nah, do it again.' So now, I’m trying to sprint, and now I’m looking all crazy. Missing left, missing right. So then we go to dinner and he’s telling me, ‘Man, if we draft you at No. 2, you’ve got to be a hard worker. You ain’t working hard enough.'”

There is a reason why the Kerr-led Warriors have been so successful. Unfortunately, Ant won't be playing for a title anytime soon, however, he and the T-Wolves are on their way to becoming a perennial playoff team.