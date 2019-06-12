Anthony Davis and Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul have made it quite clear that there are only a couple of teams that Davis is willing to re-sign with if traded by the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. Those teams are the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

That said, other teams like the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers have all reportedly inquired about a potential trade package with New Orleans. And if the Celtics do decide to pull the trigger on a trade for AD, the 26-year old superstar is reportedly planned to leave the following summer.

“They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul says, according to Sports Illustrated. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Davis has listed the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as his "two desired long-term destinations."

NOLA's desired trade package, which may take multiple teams to complete, consists of a combination of an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first round draft picks.