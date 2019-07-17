Perhaps the most fascinating team throughout this recent free agency cycle was the Los Angeles Lakers who were desperate to improve their team after missing the playoffs last season. The team made some lowkey signings to improve their depth and were able to make a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis who is considered to be one of the best players in the league. The Lakers had been trying to acquire Davis for a while but it seemed as though the Pelicans weren't interested in doing business with them. In the end, LeBron James and the Lakers got what they want and now, they have one of if not the best duo in the league.

At first, LeBron said he would give the number 23 to Davis and would go back to the number 6. Due to some unfortunate circumstances with Nike, LeBron had to keep his number, forcing AD to take the number 3. Today, Davis finally got to unveil what he looks like in the Lakers purple and gold while doing a shoot for NBA 2K20.

Lakers fans will certainly be excited to see Davis wearing his uniform as he looks pretty excited to be in it. Davis has wanted to be a member of the Lakers for a while now which bodes well for the team moving forward.