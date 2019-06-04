The New Orleans Pelicans are once again listening to trade offers for All Star center Anthony Davis.

The Pelicans' new executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, met with Davis last week in hopes that he could convince the disgruntled superstar to sign an extension in NOLA, where he'd get to team with future #1 overall pick Zion Williamson. However, AD's stance has not changed.

Last season, New Orleans reportedly turned down a blockbuster deal with the Lakers that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as several draft picks. The Lakers own the fourth overall pick in the June 20 NBA Draft, which will likely be part of any package for Davis.

During a recent appereance on The Sedano Show, ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted that the Pelicans appear to be "really high" on Ingram, as well as the overall trade package that was rejected in February.

McMenamin says (h/t CBS Sports):

"I spoke to several people within the Pelicans' organization in the past several months that have a really high opinion of Brandon Ingram, and beyond just Brandon Ingram, have a really high opinion of the trade package that was on the table that was ultimately rejected."

With Davis set to become a free agent in the summer of 2020, the Pelicans will now explore all possible trade options. According to The Athletic (h/t Bleacher Report), "rival executives" believe the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks have the best assets to put together a worthy trade package for the six-time All Star.