New Orleans Pelicans' superstar Anthony Davis has reportedly listed the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as his "two desired long-term destinations" - and it's the Lakers who have emerged as the heavy betting favorite.

According to Caesar's Palace (h/t Bleacher Report), the Lakers are currently -500 favorites to pull of a trade for AD, while the Knicks are a distant second at +375.

The Pelicans are once again fielding offers for the six-time All Star and there's a strong chance a deal could be pulled off in the next week ahead of the June 20 NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, recently reached out to several teams interested in trading for Davis and provided them with a framework of the package the team is hoping to get in return.

NOLA's desired package, which may take multiple teams to complete, consists of a combination of an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first round draft picks.

Last season, the Pelicans reportedly turned down a deal with the Lakers featuring Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as several draft picks. The Lakers now also own the fourth overall pick in the upcoming draft, which will almost certainly be included as part of a deal for AD.

Woj says Griffin has not laid out a specific timetable for when a deal needs to be completed, although he has expressed a desire to acquire any 2019 draft picks days before the rapidly approaching NBA Draft.