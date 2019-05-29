New Orleans Pelicans All Star center Anthony Davis is reportedly set to meet with the team's new executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Shams Charania.

Davis, who is still under contract for one more season, demanded a trade earlier this year and reports suggest he still has no intentions of signing an extension with the Pelicans despite the fact that they landed the #1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

After the Pelicans secured the Zion Williamson pick earlier this month, Griffin explained, "We want to create an environment that players are attracted to and we feel very strongly Anthony, in totality, will be attracted to what we can build.”

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has also reported that Griffin's main goal is to convince Davis to stay in New Orleans. Woj reports, “[David Griffin] wants to convince Anthony Davis to stay with the Pelicans … his model right now is Oklahoma City with Paul George ... their mode in New Orleans is to keep Anthony Davis.”

The 26-year old superstar will become a free agent in the summer of 2020 if the Pelicans fail to either sign him to a supermax extension or find a trade partner before the February 2020 deadline. If traded, Davis is reportedly only willing to re-sign with a handful of teams, including the Lakers and New York Knicks. The Boston Celtics are also expected to put together a competitive trade package for AD, if he indeed holds firm on his trade demands.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images