Anthony Davis has arguably been the best player on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. Every single game, Davis has been able to give the Lakers a chance to win and when paired with LeBron James, he almost unstoppable. The one knock against AD is that he is extremely injury prone. During the team's blowout win against the Knicks on Tuesday, Davis fell awkwardly on his back and was immediately in pain.

According to NBA.com, Davis went through x-rays after the game and they all came back negative. In the end, it was revealed that Davis is suffering from a bruised tailbone and will undergo further testing on Wednesday. As of right now, it is believed that Davis will have to miss the team's next two games which are on the road against the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I asked him if I could do anything for him. He said you got a win for me,” James said, via Los Angeles Times when asked about AD's injury. “That’s what our team is all about.”

With the win, the Lakers are now 30-7 and are first place in the Western Conference. Davis' absence will surely be missed although it doesn't seem as though he'll be gone for long. If the Lakers can hold on throughout this next stretch of games, they will be in a great position in the second half of the season.