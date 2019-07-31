Kawhi Leonard was perhaps the biggest name in NBA free agency this Summer which is saying something when you consider how Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kemba Walker were all free agents as well. In the end, Leonard ended up going to the Los Angeles Clippers who were also able to trade for Paul George. The Clippers are now favorites to make it out of the Western Conference and fans are excited to finally see a team that could one day win a championship. As for the other L.A. team, the Lakers are no slouches themselves as they boast the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Davis was recently on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he got to talk about his new team. At one point, Kimmel asked about Leonard and how he decided not to go to the Lakers. As Davis explained, had Leonard gone to the purple and gold, they would have become an all-time great team.

"You could have marked it up as champions right there," Davis said adding that he's not worried about the Clippers. "The Staples Center is going to be a lot of fun this year. Obviously we brought a lot of excitement back to the Lakers organization...and every night going into the Staples—especially against the Clippers—is going to be a battle. We're excited about it."

Heading into next season, there is no denying that the Clippers and Lakers rivalry will be the best its ever been.