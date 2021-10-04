Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers played their first preseason game last night and in the end, they got blown out by the Brooklyn Nets, who were without all of their star players. The Lakers' only superstar in the game was Anthony Davis, who played 11 minutes and watched most of the game from the bench. In the end, the Lakers simply didn't have the firepower to keep up, and it allowed the Nets to walk all over them in the fourth quarter.

Of course, this game means absolutely nothing, however, the Lakers are not taking it lightly. After the game, Davis told reporters that the team simply isn't good enough and that they have a lot to work on before the season begins in just a couple of weeks.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“We’re way behind,” Davis said. “Getting movement on offense. Quality shots. Defensively, talking, getting our schemes right. Rebounding, very huge. We’re not boxing out. That was the main takeaway. Offense will come. We’re not too worried about it, especially when we get Bron, Melo, TA and Russ out there. But it was the first game to see where we are, and we got to do a better job defensively, especially blocking out.”

Once all of the team's starters are in the lineup, the roster will be a much different story. After all, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are phenomenal players, and when added to the team, they will immediately make the Lakers contenders this season.

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates from the NBA world.