Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis says there's "no chance" he doesn't play in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz, despite being listed as questionable with a left knee sprain.

"There's no chance that I don't play tomorrow," Davis said after practice Saturday. "As a player, I've wanted to be in this moment. You want to be in the playoffs and help contribute to my team's success. I want to be out there. So in my eyes, for me as a competitor, I think I'll be out there [Sunday]."



Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Davis sustained the injury during the Lakers' 109-95 Game 3 win while chasing down Devin Booker for a block. While playing through injury, he finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The 8-time NBA All-Star says he has been experiencing swelling in the knee, and is wearing a compression sleeve to treat it.

"I haven't mentioned or talked about a brace," he said when asked if he'll play with a more substantial brace. "But if that's going to help, then I don't mind going back to the 1970s brace."

Frank Vogel says Davis is still questionable despite his confidence.

"Both will be listed as questionable dealing with some soreness," Vogel said, also referring to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. "But we're hopeful that they both play."

