LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been the talk of Los Angeles throughout the NBA season. While the Los Angeles Clippers have their own dynamic duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, national media has never covered the Clippers like they do the Lakers. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that LeBron and AD have seemingly gotten all the coverage and scrutiny that comes with it.

Davis was acquired by the Lakers in the summer thanks to a trade that sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram to the New Orleans Pelicans. For now, LeBron and AD are proving themselves to be an incredible tag team that has dismantled NBA squads all season long. During a recent interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, AD spoke about LeBron's influence and everything has learned in such a short amount of time.

“I learned that every time you go on the floor, you’re playing for something,” Davis said. “Anytime you go on the floor, you want to get a team’s best shot. People say the Lakers are not that good and in games that they shouldn’t be in, but this team that everybody wants to beat and you have a target on your back, you’re going to get every team’s best shot.”

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference and will be looking to maintain that advantage well into the playoffs.

