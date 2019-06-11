There are several teams interested in putting together a trade package for New Orleans Pelicans' All Star Anthony Davis this summer, but Davis is reportedly only willing to re-sign a long-term deal with two of those teams.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Davis has listed the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as his "two desired long-term destinations." Charania notes that the Knicks, who own the third pick in the June 20 Draft, are "motivated to pursue Davis sooner rather than later" in hopes that they can use AD to sway other coveted free agents to play in NY.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, recently laid out the framework for what the team hopes to receive as part of any Anthony Davis trade package.

Wojnarowski writes:

"Griffin is pursuing a combination of assets that include an All-Star player, a young player with All-Star potential and two first-round picks, league sources said. Those wants are on a sliding scale. For example, the better the player, the softer the requests on the draft picks -- and vice versa."

Last season, New Orleans reportedly turned down a blockbuster deal with the Lakers that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, as well as several draft picks. The Lakers own the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

While Davis is allegedly only interested in resigning with the Lakers or Knicks, teams like the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are still among the franchises inquiring about the 26-year old superstar.