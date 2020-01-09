Anthony Davis has been one of the best players in the NBA this season and the Los Angeles Lakers have been thriving because of it. LeBron James can only do so much and AD has become his partner in crime. The two complement each other well and after 37 games, the Lakers remain the top team in the entire Western Conference. Recently, Davis turned down a four-year, $146 million max extension with the Lakers. Instead, Davis will be heading to free agency where he will be eligible for a five-year, $202 million deal.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Davis may forego the five-year deal for a short-term contract. Signing short term gives you much more flexibility, especially if you're on a three-year contract that features a player option in the final year.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

Some inside the Lakers anticipate Davis might pass on a five-year contract in favor of a three-year deal with a player option in the third year, similar to the contract Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers last summer. That would allow Davis to hit free agency in 2022, when he would be just 29, and still in his prime, and James would be 37 going on 38.

If the Lakers keep up their success, it would be shocking if Davis were to sign elsewhere. Davis and James make a great pair and could potentially run the Western Conference for the next few seasons. For instance, a Championship in year one would certainly be a motivator for Davis to re-sign.