Yesterday, there was a massive fallout over the altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart. LeBron was suspended for one game while Stewart ended up getting two matches for his actions. It was quite the scene and it is one that still remains surprising given everyone who was involved.

LeBron was being defended by his teammates, including Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, who were reportedly down to fight if need be. In the clips below, you can even see them taking their battle stances.

One person, however, wasn't so convinced that AD was ready to fight. Famous porn star Kendra Lust seems to be a Pistons fan, and after the altercation, she took to Twitter and declared war on AD, effectively calling him soft in a more polite way.

“If Anthony Davis wanted that smoke .. he said he was not having it ..you would have met Beef Stew on his way coming .. tripping over your own feet in all this and falling down my guess AD never been in a fight in his life just my thoughts,” Lust said. She then went on to delete this tweet after a large ratio of people began to quote tweet her into oblivion.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Lakers fans can be incredibly quick when they sniff out some slander, and Lust got to experience that first hand. Twitter is a cruel place, and when you delete your tweet, you are ultimately admitting defeat until the end of time. Next time, she might just have to stand on those words.

