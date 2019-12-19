Anthony Davis had the whole basketball world buzzing last season when he decided he wanted to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. The two teams that many people thought he would go to were the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. In the end, Davis went to the Lakers although, at one point, there was talk that he could even become a member of the New York Knicks.

While speaking on the WFAN Sports Radio’s Boomer & Gio podcast, Davis talked about his trade list and why he opted to leave the Knicks there, despite how bad they've been. As Davis explained, it mostly has to do with how legendary the team is.

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

“Every team was on my list at the time, and then I kind of cut it down, and [the Knicks] were one of the ones that made the final cut,” Davis said. “I talked to some guys over there who were still there, and I feel like playing for an organization like that, especially New York, it’d be something that I was always interested in. You see ‘Melo was there and the history that the Knicks have and a historical franchise it is, I thought it was something I could definitely be a part of.”

Had Davis gone to the Knicks, the league would be looking pretty different right now. Regardless, we're sure Lakers fans are happy the purple and gold were able to secure the trade.