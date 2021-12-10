Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the league, when he's at his best. Unfortunately, this season has not been good to Davis, as he has had numerous missteps in the early going of the year. Davis is normally one of the best big men in the NBA, but this year, he has been timid and weak, which doesn't bode well for a team that is already struggling pretty heavily.

Last night, the Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, and it was one of those games that the Lakers absolutely should have won. After the contest, Davis spoke to reporters about the loss, and it was here that he revealed that's wrong with the Lakers right now. According to Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints, it all has to do with consistency.

Justin Ford/Getty Images

“That’s our biggest problem right now: consistency,” Davis revealed. “We come out certain games and don’t play how we’re supposed to play. Then, games like Boston, we come out and play great. We gotta be a more consistent team if we want to truly compete for a championship. It’s a mindset thing.”

Davis also said that the Lakers need to have an underdog mindset going forward, which would certainly help when it comes to tempering expectations. Unfortunately for the Lakers, this strategy better start working soon, or they could be on the verge of not even making the postseason.

