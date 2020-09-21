Anthony Davis was one of the best players in the entire NBA this season and last night, he proved once again why it was necessary for the Lakers to move a plethora of young players just to acquire him. Down by one point with just 2 seconds to go, Davis shot a remarkable three-point basket to win the game 105-103. It was a massive win that gave the Los Angeles Lakers a commanding 2-0 lead in their Western Conference Finals series. Now, the team is just two wins from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.

Prior to his big basket, Davis was scored on by the likes of Nikola Jokic. During the ensuing timeout, Davis received some words of encouragement from veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who knew exactly how to motivate Davis.

"That's all right, he scored on you. Now you go get it back," he simply said. Of course, this counsel worked quite well in the end as Davis put up a dagger that took all of the air out of the Nuggets.

Despite the win, the Lakers will have to continue to work hard as Denver gave them a tough time last night. Heading into Game 3, the Lakers will be looking to put the game away much earlier.