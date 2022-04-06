Anthony Davis struggled with injuries all throughout the NBA season, and it eventually led to a season-long collapse. The team was never able to get ahead of seventh place, and just last night, the Lakers fell to the Phoenix Suns in a game that ended their playoff hopes. Needless to say, this Lakers squad was a colossal disappointment, and many fans are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

Players like Russell Westbrook and AD were interviewed after last night's game, and as one can imagine, they were very upset with what went down. Both were asked what went wrong this year, and in the end, AD had an answer that some fans are going to look at as a convenient excuse.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"We had more starting lineups than wins," AD said. This is a reference to the fact that the Lakers were plagued by injuries all season long. The coaching staff was constantly changing up the rotations, and in the end, the Lakers were never able to find any real consistency. At the end of the day, it's something that the Lakers needed to get over, and they just couldn't do it.

The future of this roster is in serious jeopardy, especially with rumors that Frank Vogel will be fired. The Lakers could be in for some big moves, and as it stands, they desperately need them.