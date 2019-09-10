Anthony Davis is set to begin his first-ever season with the Los Angeles Lakers and there are a ton of expectations, to say the least. Davis will be paired up with LeBron James and fans are expecting them to bring a championship back to the city of angels. While there is no denying how good the team will be, it remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will be able to go all the way.

Davis understands better than anyone that expectations are high this season and is placing some fairly lofty goals upon himself. In a conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, AD revealed he hopes to become even better defensively this season.

Per Davis:

"I want to be Defensive Player of the Year. I think if I'm able to do that, I can help this team win. The offensive end will come around, but defensively, I want to hold myself, teammates, including LeBron, accountable in order for us to take on the challenge of being the best we can defensively. In doing so, we'll have a good chance of winning every night. I want to make sure me and LeBron are on the All-Defensive Team. And for me personally, I just want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. If we're able to hold teams under 100 [points], which is probably unrealistic but it should be our goal, I think we'll have a shot at winning the title."

These comments should excite Lakers fans as it shows how the superstar is already locked in for the season ahead. While the last few seasons have been rough, there is certainly reason to be hopeful this year.