Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have experienced their fair share of struggles this year. Davis, in particular, has had issues when it comes to shooting the basketball. From three-point range, Davis is only shooting 20.5 percent, and from mid-range, he isn't doing that much better. This reality has been enough for fans to express concern over his play, especially with the team struggling to find some consistency.

In a report from CBS Sports, Davis acknowledged his shooting woes, however, he pledged to keep on shooting. Davis knows that if he stops shooting, it will display a lack of confidence, so he wants to continue taking open shots. At the end of the day, it is simply a slump that can be fixed over time.

"I'm going to continue to shoot the ball from 3. Whether it goes in or not, I think that opens up the floor for my teammates -- LeBron [James], Russ [Westbrook], Talo [Talen Horton-Tucker] -- to get downhill. And it opens it up for me to get to the paint when guys run out and are closing out to the three," Davis said. "I'm just trying to be effective at all three levels of the floor, and it was going for me tonight."

Davis still has plenty of time to get things right this season, and if he can find his 2020 form, then the Lakers will certainly be in a position to take over the Western Conference.

