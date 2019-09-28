Anthony Davis isn't concerned with any slick or hateful comments coming from his former team. Davis left the New Orleans Pelicans to join LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers this Summer, which is the last thing Pelicans GM David Griffin wanted. In fact, Griffin was rumored to have been a part of the entire false trade promises that derailed the Laker's locker room this past Summer. According to ESPN, Griffin stated early this week, "Not everyone's made to be a part of this, and that's OK. We're comfortable with that. If sex appeal is your thing and you need a big market, OK. See you later. If doing something meaningful for people who care about supporting their teams every day is important, this is something you're going to want to be a part of." The veiled shot at Davis got back to the NBA star, but he isn't too concerned with Griffin's words.

"That's fine. I don't care," Davis stated Friday on ESPN's The Jump during the Lakers' media day. "I mean like, the past is the past, you know? I didn't hear that. But look, I love the city of New Orleans. I've been there seven years, gave my all -- six and a half -- gave my all. And it was fun times, you know. It was fun times." It seems like the Pelicans' front office still feels some type of way, but Davis couldn't care less.