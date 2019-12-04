Anthony Davis has been a huge addition to the Los Angeles Lakers this season and continues to put up big numbers as the team keeps winning games. Last night, Davis matched LeBron James point for point as they both finished with 25. The Lakers were finally able to defeat a top tier team in the Western Conference which was, of course, the Denver Nuggets. Interestingly enough, Davis was battling an illness the entire game as he had flu-like symptoms.

Somehow, Davis was able to push through and had himself a great game. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, AD had his fair share of adversity throughout the game and during the intermission, he needed IV fluids to keep him going. This kind of treatment isn't exactly rare although it serves as an indicator for just how hard Davis is willing to push through for his team.

The Lakers will certainly want to keep Davis healthy this season as he has a history of injuries. While the flu is something that can eventually pass, you never want to see your star player strain themselves too much. Luckily, the situation wasn't too dire and AD was able to give the Lakers a solid 37 minutes.

With last night's win, the Lakers are now 18-3 on the season.