Anthony Davis was quite arguably the best player in the history of the New Orleans Pelicans up until this summer when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis has been a huge addition to the purple and gold as they are currently sitting at a record of 16-2 and are far and away the best team in the league right now. Last night, Davis played his first game back in New Orleans and people in the basketball community were curious to see what the reaction would be from the Pelicans faithful.

As you can see from the videos below, Davis was immediately met with boos every time he stepped on the court or touched the ball. Other Lakers players were able to get cheers, but AD was relentlessly booed from the start to finish. Despite the cold reception, Davis dropped 41 points in the Lakers 114-110 victory.

Davis' performance broke an NBA record as he is now the first player in league history to score over 40 points in their return to the city they last played for. It's clear Davis came into the game motivated and his performance is what ultimately made the difference for the Lakers down the stretch. If you're a Lakers fan, you have to be encouraged by what you're seeing right now.

As for Pelicans fans, well, it was definitely a night to forget.