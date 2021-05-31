LeBron James and Anthony Davis have proven themselves to be one of the best duos in the NBA. After winning the championship last season, they were immediately compared to the likes of Shaq and Kobe, which are comparisons that tend to get some fans upset. Regardless, they were expected to do some big things this year and after taking a 2-1 series lead against the second-place Suns, many were ready to call their first-round series "over."

Unfortunately for the Lakers, things have taken a turn for the worse. During yesterday's eight-point loss to the Suns, Davis went down with a groin injury, which is similar to what LeBron went through back in 2019. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis is now day-to-day with the injury, which means there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding his availability.

With Game 5 going down on Tuesday night, there is no guarantee that Davis will play, which means LeBron could be tasked with putting the entire team on his back. While LeBron has done this before, he is getting up there in age, which certainly makes things a lot more difficult.

Hopefully, Davis will be able to return soon, otherwise, the Lakers could be looking at a first-round exit.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images