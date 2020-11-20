Anthony Davis proved to be the Los Angeles Lakers' best decision this past season as he came through with an incredible campaign that saw him deliver great chemistry with LeBron James. Everyone knew Davis was a superstar player but his first year in Los Angeles was certainly a confirmation of what many had been saying for years. In the end, Davis and LeBron were able to ascend to a whole new level during the NBA playoffs, leading the Lakers to an NBA championship.

Now, Davis is officially a free agent which means he has some big decisions to make. The conventional wisdom over these last few months was that Davis would return to Los Angeles although the term of his deal would be up in the air. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis is nearing a deal with the Lakers, although over the next few days, he will come to a decision on just how long he would like to remain a Laker.

Some fans were worried that Davis might want to go to his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, although after winning a championship, there is no reason for AD to go elsewhere. The Lakers will be contenders for at least the next two seasons and a Davis-LeBron tandem will definitely be difficult to take down in the postseason.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images