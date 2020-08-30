Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and various other players partook in a league-wide boycott this past week that forced the team owners to listen to the concerns of the players. There has been a lot going on as of late especially when it pertains to United States politics and racial inequality. With their mini-boycott, the players were able to get owners to instill real plans that could eventually lead to some positive changes.

While speaking to reporters, Davis touched on these changes and just how great it is that the owners of each team are finally taking notice. However, Davis urged the owners to not get complacent because if they do, it could lead to yet another walkout and this time around, it would certainly be a lot more permanent.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“We do have the leverage,” Davis said according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. “After the meeting [with owners], we were very confident that they will [stick by their word]. The conversation went well. And If they don’t, then we won’t play again. It’s simple as that.”

For now, it appears as though the league will see through to the end of the year but at this point, it's clear the players have the power and leverage to go out and stop the season if they see a reason to.

